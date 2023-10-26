Kyle Richards Says She Initiated Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Play video content Bravo

Kyle Richards is revealing she initiated the breakup with Mauricio Umansky ... and says seeing him holding hands on a dinner date with his 'DWTS' partner was beyond painful.

The 'Real Housewives' star opened up about the state of her marriage on Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live" ... telling Andy Cohen all about life after splitting from her husband of 27 years -- most notably, saying the split was her idea.

She also confirms they are still living together, albeit sleeping in separate rooms ... a move she jokingly attributed to their primary bedroom's manly decor -- it just doesn't fit her style.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for the family's reaction to the separation ... Kyle admits it was tough for everyone, especially their kids.

Kyle really let it all out on 'WWHL' -- she danced a bit around the speculation she and country singer Morgan Wade are an item, but admitted they are really close friends ... and of course, Andy had to ask about the pics of Mauricio and pro dancer Emma Slater holding hands.

The reality star says she was pretty hurt after seeing the pics of them together, and while she didn't directly accuse them of cheating, she sounded pretty certain something's fishy. Her pal, Teddi Mellencamp, even pointed out the warning signs.