Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Spend Family Vacation Together Amid Split

Kyle Richards Family Vacation with Mauricio ... After Last Month's Split

8/21/2023 7:19 AM PT
Sophia Kylie Umansky / Kyle Richards Umansky

'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, are still on good terms during their separation -- they're back together to take their family on an end-of-summer vacation.

alexia simone umansky.png

The whole fam looks to be enjoying each other's company on the Amalfi Coast -- Kyle and Mauricio's 23-year-old daughter, Sophia, shared some pics Sunday, writing, "Last night in Positano 🧡."

One of the shots shows the entire family together on a boat, and everyone -- including Kyle and Mauricio -- is all smiles!

As we reported, the couple separated last month after being married for 27 years ... but they've said any talk about them getting a divorce is untrue.

They did, however, admit they've had a rough year.

kylie richards instagram comment .

They're also still living under the same roof, and have remained playful online -- he posted some shirtless pics of himself last month, saying he was out of shape 6 years ago, and she jokingly responded, "Must be Ozempic."

Kyle's also been dealing with persistent rumors she's dating country singer, Morgan Wade ... and the ladies have had fun with the gossip, appearing as love interests in Morgan's new music video, "Fall in Love with Me."

FUN ON THE DANCE FLOOR

BTW, the kiddos shared some clips of them having the time of their lives overseas -- and even 15-year-old Portia took to the club with them!

Old news is old news!
