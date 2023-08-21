Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Spend Family Vacation Together Amid Split

'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, are still on good terms during their separation -- they're back together to take their family on an end-of-summer vacation.

The whole fam looks to be enjoying each other's company on the Amalfi Coast -- Kyle and Mauricio's 23-year-old daughter, Sophia, shared some pics Sunday, writing, "Last night in Positano 🧡."

One of the shots shows the entire family together on a boat, and everyone -- including Kyle and Mauricio -- is all smiles!

As we reported, the couple separated last month after being married for 27 years ... but they've said any talk about them getting a divorce is untrue.

They did, however, admit they've had a rough year.

They're also still living under the same roof, and have remained playful online -- he posted some shirtless pics of himself last month, saying he was out of shape 6 years ago, and she jokingly responded, "Must be Ozempic."

Kyle's also been dealing with persistent rumors she's dating country singer, Morgan Wade ... and the ladies have had fun with the gossip, appearing as love interests in Morgan's new music video, "Fall in Love with Me."

