Jeff Lewis Says Kyle Richards 'Lesbian On Ozempic' Comment Was Just A Joke

Jeff Lewis Kyle Richards 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Was a Joke ... But Now She's Not Texting Me Back!!!

8/10/2023 12:45 AM PT
JUST JOKING!!!
Jeff Lewis wants to let everyone know he was just havin' some fun when he called his pal Kyle Richards a "lesbian on Ozempic" ... unclear if she's realized that though, because she's leaving his messages on read!

We got Jeff at the Rockefeller Center in NYC Wednesday after he caused some buzz on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" with the comment.

Jeff makes it clear, he was only joking, and tells us he wanted to poke fun at the rumors about Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade dating -- something Kyle's denied quite a bit.

Despite it obviously being a goof, Jeff fills us in on some potentially troubled waters -- he shot her a text and she still hasn't responded. 👀

8/8/23
CRUSHING KYLE
As we reported, Jeff drew some big laughs when he cracked wise about his friend ... Heather McDonald also jumped in, saying being gay is a side effect of the medication.

Hopefully, all is well between Kyle and Jeff -- just text him back, girl!!!

