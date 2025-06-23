How Lainey Wilson Lost Weight ... All Without Ozempic

Lainey Wilson's body made quite the impression on her fans for her dedication onstage - and in the gym!

The country star received plenty of attention for her major change in physique, although she's had to dispel a few rumors along the way.

Here's a look back at how the "Yellowstone" actress made major improvements to her lifestyle -- and flawlessly brushed off claims about using weight-loss drugs.

Wilson Has Been Realistic About Her Physical Changes

Wilson began paying attention to her health in 2020, and her slimmed-down figure became the subject of intense attention from her fans.

However, rumors about potential weight-loss medication usage began to circulate through her fanbase in the early 2020s, which she initially ignored.

The performer eventually set the record straight during a 2023 call on the "Big D & Bubba" radio show, and when asked if she had lost a whopping 70 pounds, Wilson responded with a quick "hell no!"

She then acknowledged that she had lost "about 20 pounds" up to that point in time.

She Hasn't Used Any Weight Loss Medications

Wilson went on to claim that the rumors about her supposed medication usage had been noticed by her loved ones.

The hitmaker stated that she "literally had family members, like, really believe that I was taking these gummies."

She further addressed the rumors in a video that was shared on her Instagram account in June of 2023, where she flat-out denied that she had ever taken weight-loss medication.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wilson mentioned that fraudulent ads regarding her usage of weight-loss gummies had been circulating, and certain ones claimed that she had been "hospitalized" in recent months.

She attributed her physical changes to "working hard and playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life."

Wilson Tries To Stay Healthy On The Road

Although she remains committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Wilson has admitted that paying attention to her physique while on tour was particularly hard.

The songwriter spoke about her eating habits during an interview with Delish, where she discussed the difficulty of eating regularly on the road.

She mentioned that she had tried to become "disciplined" about eating regularly, and admitted that having three square meals per day was hard to pull off.

Wilson then stated that she had become fond of meal prepping and keeping requests for healthy snacks on her tour rider.

The performer remarked that she had become "a little bit more prepared than I used to be."

Wilson Knows Her Body Brings In Fans

Wilson has also spoken openly about the attention she gets for her figure, and she's admitted that much of her fan base was drawn to her solely for her derriere.

The hitmaker made the remark about her backside while speaking to ET Canada, stating via People that "my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I'm OK with that."

She also opened up about how one of her musical heroes wasn't bothered when she received focus for her figure, and remarked that, when she finds herself in similar situations, "I think, 'What would Dolly Parton do?'"