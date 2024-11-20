CMA Awards Biggest Moments Through The Years

The CMA Awards are set to bring out the biggest stars in country music ... with Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosting the major awards show in Nashville Wednesday night.

Like in years past, a number of stars are expected to hit the stage as presenters, winners, and performers ... with this year's lineup already including Post Malone, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

They follow in the footsteps of several greats, who've graced the CMA Awards stage with their superstar presence. In fact, with the awards show only hours away, we can't help but reminisce about some of the show's most iconic moments.

For instance, we'll never forget when the industry event brought together Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton for the ultimate country trifecta ... the legends performed a number at the 53rd CMA Awards in 2019.

Then there was the 2014 show, where host Brad Paisley revealed Carrie, who was co-hosting, was expecting a baby boy at the time. The "American Idol" alum handled the surprise announcement graciously, however, cradling her baby bump and smiling wide in response.

Oh, and don't forget Taylor Swift's superstar link to the CMA Awards ... as she notably won the coveted Horizon Award back when she was just a senior in high school. A memorable night, indeed!!!

Check out our gallery to see all of these moments and more ahead of tonight's CMAs!!!