Adele's Weight-Loss Journey

Adele's weight loss surprised many of her fans when she debuted her slimmed-down figure by sharing a post on Instagram in 2020.

And the hitmaker showed her dedication to fitness over the past few years, as she's managed to keep off the pounds and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here's a look at how the singer dropped -- and kept off -- the pounds while staying completely under the radar!

Adele Started Working Out To Alleviate Her 'Anxiety'

Adele set the record straight about her impressive weight loss during an interview with British Vogue, and cited concerns about her "anxiety" as the reason why she started working out.

She noted she became "addicted" to working out, during which her focus was on "becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

The performer then remarked that she'd remained quiet about her weight-loss journey, which happened over a period of two years.

When asked why she'd remained quiet about her physical changes, she said they were "for myself and not anyone else."'

She Was 'Basically Unemployed' While Shedding Pounds

Adele gave her fans a bit of insight into her fitness plan, and said she'd work out up to three times a day, with her routine consisting of a mixture of cardio and strength training.

The hitmaker confessed she was only able to do so with the help of personal trainers, and quipped that, due to the time commitments involved, she was "basically unemployed" for the duration of her weight-loss program.

The songwriter then said she was aware of the attention surrounding her body, and alleged several individuals had falsely claimed to have served as her trainers, which she described as "disgusting."

Adele added she truly didn't care about the public's view of her physique, as she'd gotten used to being on the receiving end of various comments for well over a decade.

She's Admitted Her Progress Wasn't Consistent

The singer's also been open about how she wasn't always the most consistent during her weight-loss journey -- she's only human, after all!

Adele gave a bit more information about her ups and downs while speaking with Vogue, and stated that after having a night out with friends, she would "wake up like a tsunami was coming for me."

However, she also noted that, despite her occasional slip-ups, she remained committed to maintaining her mental and physical well-being.