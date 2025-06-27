Meghan Trainor's Weight-Loss History

Meghan Trainor started off her career by being outwardly proud of her frame, which brought her plenty of attention from both critics and fans.

But she's since shed much of her weight, and her newly svelte physique has allowed her to completely rework her image.

Here's a look at how the "All About That Bass" singer pushed off the pounds -- with a little extra help from Mounjaro.

Meghan Began Losing Weight After Becoming A Mom

Trainor's weight-loss journey started after she welcomed her first son, Riley, in 2021.

The performer told People that after she became a mother, she entered a "really dark place," and she claimed she was the "heaviest I'd ever been."

However, Trainor recalled she recognized the need to maintain her mental well-being, and credited her first son with motivating her to make positive changes in her life.

She stated that in an effort to work her way out of the hole, she began working out regularly and started "seeing the pounds come off one week at a time."

The singer briefly paused her weight-loss journey during her second pregnancy, and after welcoming her second son, Barry, in January of 2023, she resumed her workouts.

She's Been Open About Her Workouts And Dieting

Trainor has since credited her dedication to fitness as one of the chief reasons for her major drop in size.

The hitmaker spoke about her routines in the gym in an interview with Women's Health, claiming she'd "lost so much weight that my booty is looking different."

She also gave the publication a look into her regular movements, and remarked that while she had become fond of strength-training, excessive running "made me swollen."

Trainor said she'd completely changed up her diet to focus on protein-heavy items, which helped her recover quicker in the gym.

The performer quipped that she -- as well as her husband Daryl Sabara -- were "always looking" for food-prep companies with high-protein options.

Meghan's Admitted To Using Weight-Loss Medications

Trainor has also admitted she's used weight-loss medication -- specifically Mounjaro -- to aid in her weight-loss process.

The "Made You Look" singer gave her fans a bit of insight into her history with the medication during an episode of her "Workin' On It" podcast, and she claimed Mounjaro came with "less side effects" than other popular weight-loss drugs.

She also claimed she'd done plenty of research into the product prior to actually taking the jabs.

Trainor then remarked her husband was using the medication as well, and quipped they "do everything together."

The performer subsequently requested her former fans who had been put off by her weight loss to either "leave me alone or stop talking about my body."

Meghan's Admitted To Using Weight-Loss Medications

Trainor has also augmented her body with various cosmetic treatments and procedures, in addition to the weight drop.

The singer has spoken openly about undergoing breast-augmentation surgery, which took place in early 2025, according to People.

Trainor also told the outlet that she'd "never been more comfortable in my body" following the enhancements.

However, the songwriter's also been open about the procedures that didn't work out so well ... and admitted on an episode of Workin' On It that her extensive Botox use hindered her ability to smile.