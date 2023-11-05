Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Spotted Together Again in L.A.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were seen hanging out AGAIN ... this time the duo showed up at a club in Los Angeles.

The dance partners on "Dancing With the Stars" were driven in a Porsche by a female companion to a parking lot, where they got out and walked toward the Line Hotel in Koreatown Friday night.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ ... Maurico and Emma are strolling arm in arm together, along with the third party.

Eyewitnesses tell us ... Mauricio placed his hand on Emma's back at one point, but it's hard to tell from our images if he's actually touching her.

We're told Mauricio and Emma were very chummy, smiling and chatting, yet there was no kissing or hand-holding.

Our sources say the trio went through a side entrance at the hotel and disappeared inside the club.

Mauricio and Emma have done this dance before. As we reported ... the 'DWTS' pair was pictured holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Bev Hills in late October.

Maurico's wife, Kyle Richards, was none too happy, intentionally removing an Instagram photo, showing her support for Mauricio and Emma on 'DWTS.'

Mauricio tried to clarify the situation, saying he was holding hands with Emma because he was overcome with emotion, while discussing fond memories of his marriage to Kyle.

Our sources say the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star didn't buy Mauricio's story and found his actions "super disrespectful" -- despite the couple being separated and Kyle talking about divorce during a recent interview at BravoCon.

