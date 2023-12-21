Mauricio Umansky Hits Ski Slopes with Anitta & Lele Pons, Films Them in Towels

Mauricio Umansky seems to be enjoying life as a single man ... 'cause he was having the time of his life on the ski slopes with singer Anitta and YouTuber Lele Pons.

Mauricio said, "Some fun [Shenanigans] about to occur," in a video uploaded on his social media Wednesday, showing off the ladies with big smiles in Aspen -- telling folks he's Anitta and Lele's videographer and to go to their socials to check out the fun.

Well, Anitta shared some BTS clips of her and Lele stripping off their snow gear and donning a towel instead ... with Mauricio filming the whole thing.

Looks like the girls decided to head down the mountain while rocking just a towel and sipping on champagne, with Mauricio capturing it -- Anitta called him "the best videomaker."

Of course, Mauricio's snow fun comes as his ex, Kyle Richards, appears to be relaxing in Punta Mita, Mexico ... sharing a snap of her on the beach with the caption, "Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit."

Typically, Kyle and Mauricio do Aspen together, and the fact they're not this year seems like a significant event in their nearly 6-months of separation.

Now, Mauricio's hijinks with influencers might be just that -- Lele is married, and Anitta's been linked to music producer Murdabeatz.