Kyle Richards Is 'Getting Along' With Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky's relationship is "good enough for The Grove" -- at least that's what the 'RHOBH' star tells us.

The duo have had a famously tumultuous few months after announcing their separation in July, but Kyle tells TMZ they're "getting along" after they were spotted together on a family outing at the L.A shopping center over the weekend.

Speaking outside Beverly Glen Deli Monday, Kyle also confirmed that she was spending Xmas this year with Mauricio and their kids.

However, she says this is no fast track to amending their relationship ... saying they're "just taking everything a day at a time."

This comes after the embattled pair played happy family as they posed alongside their daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah Aldjufrie for a snap from the weekend.

K&M have had a dramatic few weeks with Kyle blasting the real estate boss for how he's carried himself with his "DWTS" costar Emma Slater -- and also referring to their split as a "divorce."