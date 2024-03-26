Kyle Richards Leaves Flirty Comment Under Morgan Wade Pic, 'Ride A Cowgirl'

Kyle Richards is fanning the flames of those Morgan Wade romance rumors by leaving a super cheeky and sexual comment under the country singer's IG post.

It kickstarted when Morgan shared a B&W clip of herself enjoying some chips in a trailer when "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star swooped in with what you could definitely read as a pickup line ... "Save a horse, ride a cowgirl 🤠."

Morgan loved it ... responding with "😂☠️🪦."

In her post, Morgan was rocking a sleeveless plaid shirt, black cowboy hat, jeans, and a flashy Western buckle -- all with Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy" playing over the clip -- and the very public flirtation caught the attention of both women's social media followers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

IYDK, Kyle and Morgan's close bond has been in the spotlight since Kyle's separation last July from her husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

Those rumors got a serious boost when Kyle starred as Morgan's love interest in the singer's "Fall in Love with Me" video the following month, and things got steamy. From feeding each other food to sharing a bubble bath and almost locking lips, they had everyone talking!

But while Kyle said on 'RHOBH' she'd totally date a woman, during the recent reunion episode, she denied they were a couple, telling Andy Cohen ... "I love her, she's my friend, and I love her."

Play video content 01/04/24 Bravo

Kyle also admitted she was going through an evolution of her own and wasn't quite sure what the future holds.

You'll recall, sources close to the estranged couple recently told us there's no turning back for Kyle and Mauricio ... they're done.