Kyle Richards Sits Front Row For Morgan Wade Performance, Films Gig

Kyle Richards had the best seat in the house for a Morgan Wade performance Saturday in Arizona ... and she kept her eyes trained on the country singer, recording her every move.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was front and center at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe ... parking herself in a front-row seat on the other side of the fence from the main crowd, with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky nowhere to be found.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video of Morgan's gig ... and you see Kyle using her cell phone to zoom in and record Morgan playing and belting out her tunes. Kyle's clearly enjoying the performance ... nodding her head to the music and proudly showing off a wrist full of festival bands.

Seems Kyle is Morgan's biggest fan these days ... and the BFFs are just as close as ever. In terms of how close -- well, let's just say this outing isn't tampering down any rumors.

BTW, Morgan performed at the same 3-day festival along with Elle King, who was back onstage for the first time after her drunken debacle at the Grand Ole Opry during a Dolly Parton birthday celebration.

Elle and Kyle found each other backstage the day before Morgan's gig ... snapping a photo together as well.

As for where things stand between Kyle and Mauricio ... it's unclear. We just saw them together this past week to celebrate their daughter's birthday -- and they were side by side. With that said, it appears Kylie is only getting together with her hubby for family gatherings.