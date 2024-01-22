Singer Elle King Drunkenly Botches Dolly Parton's Tribute Performance

Country singer Elle King drunkenly played off-key at a concert celebrating Dolly Parton's 78th Birthday, forgetting the words to a cover song while cursing up a storm.

King hit the stage Friday night at the Grand Ole Opry after admittedly having one too many drinks – and was caught on multiple videos botching her tribute to Parton, while performing the music icon's tune, "Marry Me."

Check out the footage uploaded to TikTok ... King stands at a mic as she belts out the track, but her voice starts cracking and she forgets the lyrics.

King then confesses she doesn't know the words, pleading with the crowd not to tell Parton as she peppers them with foul language.

At one point, King even mocked the fans for purchasing tickets to the show, explaining, "I'm not even gonna (curses) lie … y'all bought tickets for this (curses), you ain't getting your money back."

One fan shouted a response, "I don't want it," prompting King to reply, "Good, 'cause you ain't getting it."

But, King wasn't done yet, adding, "I'll tell you one thing more … hi, my name is Elle King. I'm (curses), hammered."

Another fan posted a complaint on X about King, saying she "ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance," while claiming "Parton would have been mortified."

Grand Ole Opry commented on the post, expressing that they "deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."