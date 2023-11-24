Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dolly Parton Performs at Dallas Cowboys NFL Halftime Show, Crowd Goes Wild

Dolly Parton Stuns In Cowboys Cheerleader Uniform During Halftime Performance

11/24/2023 6:36 AM PT
Dolly Parton killed it on Thanksgiving, belting out "We Are the Champions" during the Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys Halftime Show ... and Freddie would be proud.

The 77-year-old singer, who defies age, was gussied up in a skimpy red, white and blue cheerleader fit, and looked incredible.

The crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX went wild ... and they had every reason.

She also treated the crowd to "Jolene" and "9 to 5." And she tipped her hat to Queen a second time with "We Will Rock You."

The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders got in the act during the show, dancing on the field.

Check out CBS sportscaster Tony Romo, who couldn't get over Dolly. He's excused because everyone watching had similar reactions.

Co-anchor Jim Nantz tried changing the subject, but Romo persisted.

More evidence certain female singers are bigger than football!

