Dolly Parton Performs at Dallas Cowboys NFL Halftime Show, Crowd Goes Wild

Dolly Parton killed it on Thanksgiving, belting out "We Are the Champions" during the Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys Halftime Show ... and Freddie would be proud.

The 77-year-old singer, who defies age, was gussied up in a skimpy red, white and blue cheerleader fit, and looked incredible.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023 @Phil_Lewis_

The crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX went wild ... and they had every reason.

She also treated the crowd to "Jolene" and "9 to 5." And she tipped her hat to Queen a second time with "We Will Rock You."

The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders got in the act during the show, dancing on the field.

Check out CBS sportscaster Tony Romo, who couldn't get over Dolly. He's excused because everyone watching had similar reactions.

Tony Romo wanted to just keep talking about Dolly Parton as Jim Nantz tried to change the subject to the Commanders-Cowboys game. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjN1nMk0l3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2023 @awfulannouncing

Co-anchor Jim Nantz tried changing the subject, but Romo persisted.