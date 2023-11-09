Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ex-Hollywood Agent's Son Arrested for Murder, Dismembered Torso Found in Bag

Human Remains Found Ex-H'wood Agent's Son Arrested for Murder ... Dismembered Body Found in Bag

11/9/2023 10:33 AM PT
ABC 7

There's a Hollywood connection to a deeply disturbing crime ... the son of a powerful former Hollywood agent has been booked for murder after a woman's dismembered torso was found in a bag.

LAPD arrested 35-year-old Samuel Haskell Wednesday following the grisly discovery -- the bag containing the female victim's body was in a dumpster in Encino, CA. Haskell's wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents are currently missing. The coroner hasn't identified the victim yet ... but in the meantime, Haskell's being held on $2 million bail.

GRUESOME SCENE
ABC 7

Haskell's father, Sam Haskell Sr., is currently the President of Magnolia Hill Productions -- the company behind several Dolly Parton specials -- including "Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas" and "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors."

Sam Haskell Sr. Dolly Parton
Getty

Haskell Sr. was once a powerful agent at William Morris Agency ... he retired as an agent in 2005, but during his 27-year-career represented the likes of Dolly, Whoopi Goldberg, Ray Romano, George Clooney, Martin Short, Kirstie Alley, Tony Danza, Debbie Allen, Kathie Lee Gifford ... and even King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward.

Stars With Sam Haskell Sr.
Launch Gallery
Stars With Sam Haskell Sr. Launch Gallery
Getty

As for the criminal investigation into Haskell's son, investigators are currently searching through Junior's Tarzana home where he lived with his wife and her parents Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li.

So far, police say they've found evidence of a crime with blood in the home.

ABC 7

The dismembered torso was reportedly found Wednesday by a homeless person who was sifting through a strip mall dumpster. Haskell Jr. and Mei have 3 kids who are safe in the custody of L.A.'s DCFS.

We've reached out to Haskell Sr. at Magnolia Hill Productions ... so far, no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later