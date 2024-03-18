Mauricio Umansky Says Separation Will Play Out on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Play video content TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' separation is coming to television in its rawest form ... with Umansky saying footage from right after the news broke will appear in "Buying Beverly Hills."

We spoke with Mauricio last week while he was building homes in South Los Angeles in coordination with Habitat for Humanity alongside his daughters ... who are featured heavily in the season 2 trailer for the hit Netflix reality show.

Apparently, the convos in the trailer aren't staged ... instead, Mauricio says cameras were set to roll on the family in Aspen last summer -- the same weekend news of the separation blew up online.

MU says the fam decided not to hide their issues from the cameras ... and instead allowed themselves to be vulnerable for the show -- something he's hoping will help members of the audience who might be going through a similar situation.

Of course, our talk with Mauricio comes on the heels of the shocking 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion ... where Kyle revealed Mauricio is looking to move out of their home.

This seems to be a long time coming ... the two separated last July, and both Kyle and Mauricio have been linked to new partners -- though they've both denied any new romantic relationships.

Umansky explained he's not super far into the moving process when we asked about it ... but added he's not totally ready to open up about specifics just yet either.