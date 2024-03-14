Mauricio Umansky Building South L.A. Homes with Habitat For Humanity

Play video content TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky's not just trying to sell homes ... he's also giving them away for free -- this after he and his daughters help finish building them that is!

We caught up with The Agency founder and CEO Thursday at a construction site in South Los Angeles -- where the reality star and his daughters were helping build brand new houses alongside Habitat for Humanity in what was clearly a team effort.

Umansky explained they're in the middle of one of their many build days ... a partnership with Habitat that sees members of The Agency dedicate their own time and money to building houses for people who are in need.

MU's making it a family affair too ... with his daughters helping out at the building site with drills and staple guns in hand. Mauricio couldn't help but give them a hard time -- saying dad's not comin' to the rescue next time they need a lightbulb changed!

In fact, Umansky's daughter Alexia -- who he shares with Kyle Richards -- even gave us a tour of the soon-to-be-finished house ... including the heartfelt messages she and her dad wrote on one of the kitchen walls

Ultimately, Mauricio kept harping on how great it is to give back to the community ... almost certainly thinking of his own humble beginnings before The Agency really took off.

BTW ... Mauricio didn't mention Kyle during our talk Thursday -- instead choosing to focus on the great work The Agency's doing.