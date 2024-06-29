Mauricio Umansky Talks Bday Present From Kyle Richards, Mum on Reconciliation

Play video content TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky's revealing details of his recent birthday ... including what Kyle Richards bought him -- but, he says he's not the right person to ask about reconciliation.

We caught up with the reality television star and real estate mogul in Los Angeles Friday with his daughter Alexia ... and, we asked how the festivities went.

After pointing out he and his daughter are June birthday buddies -- Alexia turned 28 in mid-June -- Mauricio dished on the best part of any birthday ... the presents, specifically those from his estranged wife.

While at first cagey about what KR bought him Mauricio eventually admitted she spent a pretty penny ... giving him something from Hermès and another gift for his new condo.

Of course, Kyle buying MU birthday presents perked up our ears ... and, we had to ask about reconciliation. Watch the clip for Umansky's response -- he's passing the buck here.

As you know ... Mauricio and Kyle reunited for his 54th birthday celebration earlier this week -- keeping their distance while exiting the restaurant but keeping it civil.

This shouldn't get fans of the couple's hopes up though ... 'cause like Mauricio said, Kyle bought him something for his condo -- so, sounds like this split's not ending anytime soon.

Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation last July but shared they didn't plan on divorcing. Richards recently confirmed Umansky moved out while she was out of town -- about nine months after they initially announced the split.