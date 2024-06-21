Kyle Richards Insists Daughter Deserved Pricey Porsche for 16th Birthday

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards is firing back at haters giving her daughter grief for getting a pricey ass car for her 16th birthday -- saying kick rocks ... 'cause she's a good kid and deserves it.

We spoke to the "RHOBH" star in L.A. Thursday ... and we asked if all the flak that she and Mauricio Umansky are getting is warranted -- this after they gifted 16-year-old Portia a brand new Porsche Cayenne, which is valued at a little under $100k ... more or less.

Of course, the internet was all up in arms about the new whip -- saying a 16-year-old doesn't need that type of sweet ride at such a young age ... but KR here says she disagrees.

First things first, Kyle says it was actually Mauricio -- whom, BTW, she referred to as her "husband" in this interview -- who purchased the flashy gift for Portia ... and she thinks he most likely zeroed in on the Porsche 'cause it's similar to their daughter's name.

Second ... Kyle made clear the car didn't exactly come with the $90,000 price tag as reports suggest ... but bigger picture, she says Portia is more than deserving of such a luxury ride.

Another fun fact Kyle shared with us ... apparently, Portia is a helluva driver, so she thinks she'll be just fine cruising around on the road with all this new horsepower.

Anyway ... take a listen to how Kyle is processing all the blowback -- it feels like a quiet middle finger to everyone who was fake outraged. She and Mauricio love their kids -- and for a big moment like the sweet 16 ... they're gonna spoil them a bit.