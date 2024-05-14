Kyle Richards Goes Full Panic Mode Over Rat On Car, Meltdown on Camera

Kyle Richards in a literal face-to-face showdown with a rat ... all on video -- yeah, this is gonna be good!!!

Better than any Nat Geo special ... Kyle recorded the whole encounter as she suddenly spotted the rat chilling by her side-view mirror, staring her down while she's sitting in the driver's seat. You can feel her stress immediately as she starts shrieking and panicking.

At one point, she even knocks on the car window, hoping to get the attention of a guy walking by for help -- but no luck.

Much like space ... no one can hear your screams in Bev Hills. 😂

The whole thing's pure chaos ... and Kyle knew people would judge her for it, hence why she explained in her caption her passenger side window was first down when she saw the rodent.

Also, KR said she was terrified to put the car in reverse since the mirror would shift, potentially crushing the rat.

Of course, her agony was pure entertainment for her followers, especially Chrissy Teigen, who chimed in with, "Oh my god, he's so freaking cute! I'd die of happiness!! I'd even pretend it was a loved one who passed away coming to visit me lol."

