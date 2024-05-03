Kyle Richards No Longer Using Mauricio Umansky’s Last Name Online

Kyle Richards is distancing herself from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky in an whole new way -- she's dropped his last name from at least one social media profile.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's Instagram account got a noticeable refresh amid her ongoing separation from the real estate mogul .... with the reality TV star changing her name from Kyle Richards Umansky to simply Kyle Richards.

However, Kyle still identifies as a "Mrs," describing herself as a "Mom, wife, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA" in the bio of the account. We know neither of them has filed for divorce, so, "wife" is still accurate.

The profile update comes amid new reports Mauricio had moved out of their family home ... with the "Buying Beverly Hills" star reportedly moving into a West Hollywood condo.

The reality TV couple has been separated since last July ... confirming the news in a joint statement. Yet, Kyle and Mauricio called claims they planned to divorce "untrue."

Neither Kyle nor Mauricio have publicly dated anyone since splitting up, but rumors have swirled about KR's close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. They've been inseparable as of late, and Morgan's even made appearances on 'RHOBH.'

Kyle's costars even questioned the gal pals' close relationship ... with Dorit Kemsley calling out Kyle for tattooing her name on Morgan's arm.

Nonetheless, Kyle has danced around confirming any romance rumors, repeatedly calling Morgan just a friend.