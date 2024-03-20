Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Have No Chance of Reconciliation, Say Friends

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage is beyond repair -- that's what close family and friends are saying about any hopes the estranged couple can still work things out ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the pair's relationship has reached the point of no return, and if they were to suddenly patch things up, those closest to them would be utterly flabbergasted.

We're told some folks close to the estranged couple believe they're dragging out their relationship plight for the sake of reality show cameras -- a belief that gains traction with the upcoming season of Mauricio's Netflix show, "Buying Beverly Hills," which promises to address their split as a main storyline.

What's really interesting is ... no one we've spoken to is knocking them for dragging it out 'cause they've always been savvy hustlers in the Hollywood biz -- so people around them think it's a smart move to exploit their personal struggles for professional gain, as long as they're both okay with it.

Our sources believe they don't have any real reason to rush to file for divorce as they have multiple homes they can bounce between if things get tense under one roof. At the end of the day, we're told they're always gonna remain close 'cause of their history together, and obviously for sake of their kids.

Goes without saying, the former couple's separation has played out for a while now .. especially 'cause they've been talking about it a lot, but not really getting to the heart of the matter, if you catch our drift.

Play video content Bravo

Kyle hinted on IG there was a specific incident that shattered her trust in him, and she cryptically touched on that same thing during the 'RHOBH' reunion last week -- before making it crystal clear their split was "no one's f***ing business!"

Play video content TMZ.com

It's important to note that while they haven't confirmed new relationships ... they've both been living such separate lives, it seems like they're making active efforts to move forward.