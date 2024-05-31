Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Vanderpump For Comments About Mauricio Split

Kyle Richards isn't holding back her frustration with former pal Lisa Vanderpump ... particularly over her insinuations about her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

ICYMI, LVP gave a straight yes when she was recently asked on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast if she'd ever known about a castmate's partner cheating -- and even though her name wasn't explicitly mentioned, Kyle's convinced Lisa was referring to her.

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Kyle also says Lisa was trying to paint Kyle as unhappy in her relationship with Mauricio -- hinting that KR had long been suffering -- even though Kyle says that's not true.

Speaking in an Amazon Live Thursday, Kyle reportedly said, "She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, 'I'm not saying who I'm talking about. I would never do such a thing.' This is always what she does."

She also expressed her readiness to confront Lisa and hash out the issue -- however, she says she suspects Lisa might not be too down for that approach.

As for Lisa's exact comment, she said in part, "Of course, all marriages have problems. Anybody that says, 'he is perfect my love, and they're my king.' … I mean, f*** off."

She continued, "It's your husband, get real. Then suddenly, they get divorced, but they've been saying, 'oh, love bean or my king.'… Life's not like that. You've got two imperfect people living together that it's not ... that's bulls***." It definitely felt like she was talking about Kyle.