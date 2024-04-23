Lisa Vanderpump Not Interested in Who Kyle Richards is 'Munching'

Lisa Vanderpump isn't one to mince words ... as evidenced by the most direct and vivid reaction anyone in the 'Real Housewives' universe has had to rumors Kyle Richards is dating Morgan Wade.

Amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky, Kyle's spent lots of time with country singer Morgan -- and though they've repeatedly claimed they're just good friends, Kyle hasn't said much about their relationship when 'Housewives' cameras are rolling.

So, where does LV stand on the topic? Parade asked her what she thought about show producers reportedly forcing Kyle to open up about Morgan next season, and Lisa replied -- in the most matter-of-fact way possible -- "I don't want to know who's munching on anything. I don't care!"

That pretty much says it all, but Lisa added, Kyle -- and, presumably, all the cast members -- should be allowed to keep their relationships to themselves.

Gotta say, that would make for a very boring reality show, but hey ... who's gonna tell Lisa she's wrong? BTW, the Daily Mail report claims the 'RHOBH' producers are considering giving Kyle the boot from the show if she doesn't give viewers the tea about what's really going on with Morgan.

Clearly, at least one of Kyle's cast members would not agree with that move.

