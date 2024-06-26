Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite for His 54th Birthday Dinner

Play video content BACKGRID

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky aren't letting their separation keep them from celebrating major milestones together ... as the estranged spouses reunited for a very special occasion.

Check it out ... the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and owner of The Agency real estate firm reunited in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, bringing together their entire family to celebrate Mauricio's 54th birthday.

The "Buying Beverly Hills" star and Kyle made it clear they're putting their family first, as they seemed at ease around each other ... at least outside Catch Steak, a WeHo hot spot for celebs.

Although Kyle and Mauricio kept their distance while exiting the restaurant, she did wish her estranged hubby a happy birthday ... and even brought him in for a warm hug. The Umansky daughters also showed Dad some love on his birthday as they all said goodbye at the end of the gathering.

Don't let this united front get your hopes up, however ... as Kyle and Mauricio are still living separately amid their separation. Remember, weeks ago, Kyle confirmed Mauricio finally moved out of their family home following their separation last year.

According to Kyle, MU packed up his belongings while she was out of town ... with Mauricio moving into a luxury condo in West Hollywood.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kyle and Mauricio confirmed their separation in July 2023, sharing they had no plans to divorce, however.

By October, their separation was in full swing, with Kyle opening up about the split on "Watch What Happens Live." At the time, Kyle told Andy Cohen she had initiated the separation ... and also addressed her head-turning friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Meanwhile, Mauricio's social calendar was also pretty packed, and fun ... highlighted by his high jinks with pals in Aspen.