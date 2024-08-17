Mauricio Umansky Packs on PDA with New Girlfriend on Mexico Beach

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mauricio Umansky and His Girlfriend in Mexico
Mauricio Umansky's clearly rebounding from his Netflix show getting the axe ... hitting a beach in Mexico with his new GF -- and going for a PDA-packed dip.

The reality television star hit a beach at One&Only Mandarina, Mexico ... a resort outside Puerto Vallarta -- stripping off his shirt and walking around the beach with Nikita Khan, clad in a bikini.

The two head for the shore, taking in the expanse of the Pacific Ocean before hopping in and going for a quick dip.

The two get real close to the water ... looking like they're getting ready for a smooch while floating around.

We've told you all about Mauricio and Nikita ... Umansky's first serious GF since separating from wife Kyle Richards last year.

Mauricio and Nikita were spotted crisscrossing Greece on vacay last month, making out at the airport and going on hikes near Mykonos. Now, looks like they're running it back in Mexico.

It's good they're together now too ... 'cause MU got some bad news recently -- his show "Buying Beverly Hills" has been canceled after two seasons.

Netflix decied to axe the show because production costs were just too high, a source told Deadline.

Umansky might be bummed about the show ... but, at least he's got his GF by his side.

