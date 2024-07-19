Kyle Richards Removes "Wife" From Instagram Profile Amid Marriage Woes

Kyle Richards is sending her own not-so-subtle message to Mauricio Unmasky about the status of their marriage – it's kaput!!!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star removed "wife" from her Instagram bio on Thursday after Mauricio was photographed kissing a young woman at an airport in Greece days before.

Kyle's IG bio now reads "Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA." The word "wife" was previously sandwiched between "Mom" and "actor" – but not anymore.

Still, Kyle lists herself as a "wife" on her X account, yet she has totally scrubbed Mauricio's last name from her social media profiles, which is never a good sign. And Kyle's flirty relationship with country singer Morgan Wade ain't helping matters.

Of course, Mauricio was behind all the new drama with Kyle after he was filmed Tuesday smooching the mystery woman at the airport in Mykonos. As the pics show, Mauricio had just gotten off a plane and dove right into the arms of this hot blond, signaling to Kyle they are dunzo.

The real estate agent split from Kyle just over a year ago after 27 years of marriage. They share three daughters – Sophia, Alexia and Portia.