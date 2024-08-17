Mauricio Umansky's 'Buying Beverly Hills' Canceled After 2 Seasons

Mauricio Umansky has had a tough year ... his marriage to Kyle Richards totally disintegrated -- and now his reality show has been canceled.

The real estate mogul starred in "Buying Beverly Hills" for two seasons ... but Netflix decided not to renew it for another year because production costs outweighed viewership, a source told Deadline.

Debuting in 2022, the reality series tracked Mauricio and his staff -- including his 2 daughters Farrah and Alexia -- at his family run real estate company, The Agency.

Of course, Mauricio's estranged wife, Kyle, appeared on the show as well, but only in the second season as their marriage fell apart. The drama played out on screen over several episodes, while Kyle also made it a central theme of her reality show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Although the couple has not formally filed for divorce, Kyle and Mauricio are pretty clearly headed in that direction.

Last October, the two split after 27 years of marriage and 4 daughters. (In addition to Farrah and Alexis, there's also Sophia and Portia).

Meanwhile, Kyle has forged a close bond with country singer Morgan Wade, feeding into rumors they are an item.

As for Mauricio, he, too, has moved on, being seen with other women in public -- and was recently filmed kissing someone at the airport in Mykonos, Greece.