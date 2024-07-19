Mauricio Umansky Snuggles Up With Actress Nikita Kahn In Greece

Play video content TMZ.com

Mauricio Umansky is logging some quality time with actress Nikita Kahn over in Greece ... snuggling up at a famous beach club and looking very much like a cute new couple.

TMZ obtained photos and videos of Mauricio and Nikita at Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos ... where they shared a cabana together for a few hours before holding hands on their way out.

Mauricio is wearing board shorts and Nikita, who has a role in an upcoming movie starring Alec Baldwin and Terrence Howard, is rocking a tiny black bikini with a bandana in her hair.

Folks who were there say Mauricio and Nikita were snuggling and kissing at the day club ... and we have a couple images of them taking selfies together in their beachwear.

After packing their bags and throwing on some shirts on their way out, Mauricio grabs Nikita's hand and helps her up the stairs toward the exit.

They're certainly acting like a couple here, and people at the club at least, got the impression they're in love.

Remember, 33-year-old Nikita met Mauricio at the airport in Mykonos earlier this week, greeting him with a big warm hug and kiss.

Mauricio's European getaway with Nikita seems to be making an impact on wife Kyle Richards ... they've been separated for a year, but she's just now dropping the "wife" from her Instagram bio.