Kyle Richards Supports Morgan Wade While Mauricio Umansky Hangs With New GF

Kyle Richards is playing cheerleader for Morgan Wade ... while estranged husband Mauricio Umansky vacations halfway across the world with a much younger actress.

The 'RHOBH' star was backstage for Morgan's concert Friday at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul ... supporting her close friend and dressing to the nines.

Boots on the ground spotted Kyle Richards from #RHOBH in St. Paul for Morgan Wade’s concert today 👀 pic.twitter.com/xiCQRbfCce — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 19, 2024 @queensofbravo

Kyle's very public show of support for Morgan comes only hours after we got photos of Mauricio lounging at a beach club in Greece with Nikita Kahn -- where they were getting handsy and looking very much like a new couple.

As you know ... Kyle and Morgan have been dogged by dating rumors during her separation from Mauricio, though they've never confirmed there's something romantic or sexual between them ... consistently denying the claims there's something more to their relationship.

Meanwhile, Mauricio and Nikita certainly look like an item right now ... they held hands on their way out of the day club ... after she picked him up at the airport this week and greeted him with a hug and a kiss in front of cameras.

Kyle's also removed "wife" from her Instagram bio ... and hanging with Morgan is a big statement too in light of all this.

