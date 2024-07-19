Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kyle Richards Supports Morgan Wade While Mauricio Umansky Hangs With New GF

Kyle Richards Cheers On Morgan Wade ... As Mauricio Looks Boo'd Up

kyle richards morgan wade mauricio and that woman
Getty/TMZ

Kyle Richards is playing cheerleader for Morgan Wade ... while estranged husband Mauricio Umansky vacations halfway across the world with a much younger actress.

The 'RHOBH' star was backstage for Morgan's concert Friday at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul ... supporting her close friend and dressing to the nines.

Kyle's very public show of support for Morgan comes only hours after we got photos of Mauricio lounging at a beach club in Greece with Nikita Kahn -- where they were getting handsy and looking very much like a new couple.

As you know ... Kyle and Morgan have been dogged by dating rumors during her separation from Mauricio, though they've never confirmed there's something romantic or sexual between them ... consistently denying the claims there's something more to their relationship.

7/19/24
NEW BOO
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Mauricio and Nikita certainly look like an item right now ... they held hands on their way out of the day club ... after she picked him up at the airport this week and greeted him with a hug and a kiss in front of cameras.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Together
Launch Gallery
Kyle And Mauricio Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Kyle's also removed "wife" from her Instagram bio ... and hanging with Morgan is a big statement too in light of all this.

THE LAST STRAW
TMZ.com

It takes two to tango ... so this speaks volumes from Kyle and Morgan.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later