Brandon Clarke's Death Investigated As Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found

Brandon Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose ... with officials finding drug paraphernalia inside the home the Memphis Grizzlies player was staying at on Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call around 5 PM on Monday ... and when paramedics got to the scene, Clarke was declared deceased, according to NBC4.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Clarke's death sent shockwaves through the basketball community ... with his agency, the Grizzlies and NBA commissioner mourning the loss.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten."

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Clark was arrested in Arkansas last month on allegations of speeding, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

Clarke joined the NBA as the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and immediately traded to Memphis. He played seven seasons in the NBA, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 309 games.

He was just 29 years old.