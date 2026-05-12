Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brandon Clarke's Death Investigated As Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found

Brandon Clarke Death Investigated As Possible O.D. ... Drug Paraphernalia Found in Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
main brandon clarke getty 2
Getty

Brandon Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose ... with officials finding drug paraphernalia inside the home the Memphis Grizzlies player was staying at on Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call around 5 PM on Monday ... and when paramedics got to the scene, Clarke was declared deceased, according to NBC4.

sub-brandon-clarke-getty-2
Getty

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Clarke's death sent shockwaves through the basketball community ... with his agency, the Grizzlies and NBA commissioner mourning the loss.

Remembering Brandon Clarke
Launch Gallery
Remembering Brandon Clarke Launch Gallery
Getty

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten."

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Clark was arrested in Arkansas last month on allegations of speeding, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

sub brandon clarke getty 2
Getty

Clarke joined the NBA as the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and immediately traded to Memphis. He played seven seasons in the NBA, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 309 games.

He was just 29 years old.

Story developing ...

Related articles