Man Killed by Plane at Denver Airport Identified, Manner of Death Determined

The man who was struck and killed by a plane at Denver International Airport over the weekend died by suicide ... though questions remain about why he wanted to end his life.

Denver Medical Examiner Sterling McLaren said 41-year-old Michael Mott is the man who was consumed by the jet engine of a Frontier Airlines plane late Friday night as he walked on the runway. McLaren's office determined the man's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was suicide.

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However, there was no note found near the scene, so investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the shocking method of suicide.

We told you about the horrific incident -- a plane plowed down Mott as he was seen strolling along the runway during takeoff. Air traffic personnel immediately confirmed there were human remains on the runway and swiftly began evacuating the plane.

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Five people were sent to the hospital following the incident, and four have reportedly been released, KDVR-TV reports.

Investigators say Mott jumped an 8-foot-tall fence to gain access to the runway. At the same time he scaled the fence, the airport's motion sensors detected a herd of deer just near where he was -- about 2 miles from the airport's terminal, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.