Deliveryman Miraculously Survives Plane Crashing Into His Tractor-Trailer: Video

Play video content Video: Deliveryman Miraculously Survives Plane Crashing Into His Tractor-Trailer

A bread deliveryman driving a tractor-trailer collided with a commercial airliner and SURVIVED with only a few scratches and his load of bread undamaged, according to authorities.

And get this ... The almost impossible to imagine incident was captured on video, which shows the moment of impact as the driver is cruising along the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark Sunday afternoon.

As you can see, the driver starts looking around confused when he hears the plane about to make contact with his tractor-trailer from above. There's a loud sound from the plane's engines followed by one of the landing wheels crashing into the tractor's roof, causing serious damage.

The New Jersey State Police said a United Airlines aircraft was swooping down to a runway at Newark Liberty Airport when the landing tire and the underside of the plane collided with the tractor-trailer and a light pole.

Cops said the tractor-trailer driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The plane -- arriving from Venice, Italy -- managed to land safely at Newark Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

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As for the driver, he sustained cuts to his arm and hand from flying glass after the wheel of the plane shattered his windshield and driver's side window, according to Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of Transportation & Logistics at H&S Bakery in Baltimore, Maryland.

Paterakis tells TMZ ... the driver was on his way to make a bread delivery at a bakery in Newark when the crash occurred.

In addition, Paterakis says the trailer was carrying 14,000 loaves of bread and rolls to be delivered to vendors -- and, luckily, none of the baked goods were damaged. Paterakis says all the bread will be delivered today and the driver will be released from the hospital.