Furious Passenger Shouts Profanities Aboard Delayed Flight, Watch Video

A passenger on a United Airlines flight went berserk after the plane was delayed on the tarmac, causing her to drop F and C bombs!

The woman's meltdown was captured on video by a fellow passenger aboard the aircraft at Newark Liberty International Airport. The video was then uploaded to TikTok on November 10, but is only now making the rounds in the national media.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check it out ... the pissed off passenger is sitting in a window seat when an older lady gets up from the aisle seat in the same row, followed by another woman in the middle seat.

When the angry passenger also gets up to leave, she bumps into a flight attendant — and that's when the sparks fly.

The passenger tells the attendant she's allowed to stand up after everyone was forced to sit on the tarmac for an hour. The attendant just moves on as the passenger stands there looking down at her phone until, all of a sudden, she starts cursing, yelling "f****** c***."

In the TikTok caption, the witness who recorded the video wrote that the passenger was eventually escorted off the plane, which was bound for Charleston, South Carolina, but was delayed for more than 4 hours.

Play video content TMZ.com

We've reached out to United Airlines to confirm that information and will update you once we get word.