Southwest Airlines Passenger Has Meltdown After Flight Overbooked

A Southwest Airlines passenger went off the rails ... screaming at staff and demanding firings after learning her flight was delayed and overbooked and it's all captured on video.

The clip, posted on TikTok on Friday, shows a woman in white sweatpants and a green crop top breaking down in tears while yelling at Southwest employees in front of stunned travelers at Denver International Airport.

"Do you guys feel safe?!" she screamed, phone in hand as she filmed staff behind the counter. Moments later, she shouted, "How dare you treat me this way!" and demanded a gate agent be fired even calling for someone to "come and get [her] fired."

At one point, the flier paced back and forth, shouting, "Who are you? Why is our plane late? Why are we not boarding?" before threatening to sue the employee. Witnesses say she was denied boarding because the flight was already full.

"You tell me I cannot board now? Because I questioned why it is late?!" she yelled, throwing her hands in the air as the crowd looked on.