Porsha Williams Says Delta Flight Incident Was Over Phone Volume

Porsha Williams says the dramatic Delta Airlines flight incident that landed her on the FBI's radar started when the woman sitting next to her in first class complained about her listening to Instagram videos on her phone without headphones.

TMZ obtained police body camera footage from Porsha's interaction with cops Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ... and she explains her side of the story.

Basically, Porsha says she was listening to videos on her phone with the volume up before the plane took off from Las Vegas and the passenger next to her asked if she had to listen to the IG video the whole flight.

Porsha says she asked the woman if she wanted to listen and told her there was a nice way to go about it ... and she says the woman flipped out, called her a bitch, tried to record her and falsely claimed she knocked a phone from the woman's hand.

Cops also talked to the other woman involved, and she told them Porsha put hands in her face, nearly scratched her eye and knocked her phone from her hand.

The woman made several references to being scared of possible retribution from Porsha.

Both women are saying different things about alleged physical contact but they both said the same thing about volume on Porsha's phone being the catalyst.

While Porsha was talking to cops, other passengers getting off the plane stopped and backed up her claim that she did NOT touch the woman.

As we first reported, the FBI is looking into whether federal charges applied.