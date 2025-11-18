Porsha Williams Breaks Silence On Delta Airlines Incident Involving FBI

Porsha Williams is clearing the air about a dramatic Delta Airlines flight that landed her on the FBI's radar.

Her lawyer, Joe Habachy, tells TMZ ... "Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses."

He added, "As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred. Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged."

Yesterday, a spokesperson for FBI Atlanta told us they were looking into whether federal charges applied to the incident involving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and at least one other person.

According to a spokesperson for Delta ... after the incident, the flight continued to its destination without issue.