Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Pulls Sponsorship of Her Nigerian Residency

Porsha Williams' ex-husband Simon Guobadia told a Nigerian court he wants to yank his sponsorship of her residency permit in the country ... TMZ has learned.

According to an affidavit filed last week in the High Court of Justice of Kaduna State in Nigeria, obtained by TMZ, Simon says he sponsored her application for a Nigerian Resident Permit when they got married ... but now they're divorced, he wants to yank it.

Simon tells TMZ ... "It was brought to my attention by the Nigerian Government that she traveled to Nigeria in December 2024 using a document that had been issued to her during our marriage. I was advised that, given our legal divorce, I have a duty to withdraw the sponsorship associated with that document."

He added he was "disappointed" Porsha still flew to Lagos last year to celebrate the annual "Detty December" festivities despite their split. "As I stated in my recent Instagram Stories, she will not be welcomed back to Nigeria for the same celebrations this year -- and this action is my way of honoring that promise," Simon told us.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Porsha's not sweating it. She's currently busy filming the new season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and is firmly planted in ATL after winning the house in their divorce.