Porsha Williams Asks Judge to Hold Ex-Husband in Contempt, Says He Owes $667K

Porsha Williams says her ex-husband owes her a small fortune, and is asking a judge to hold him in contempt for falling behind on payments ... to the tune of nearly $700K!

The 'Real Housewives' star filed legal documents Thursday claiming Simon Guobadia -- the man she married in 2022 and recently finalized her divorce from back in June -- owes her marital residence expenses, alimony payments, attorney's fees and property taxes.

Williams calls Guobadia's nonpayment "a knowing, intentional, and ongoing disregard for this Court’s authority and the Final Judgment it issued."

In total, Porsha says Simon owes her $667,359.55 ... a whopping sum Porsha says Simon can satisfy by giving up his share of equity in their former marriage home.

Remember ... Porsha filed to divorce Simon back in February 2024 -- just a year or so after they officially tied the knot. The divorce filing came as Simon was potentially facing deportation, though sources told People the divorce and potential deportation were unrelated.

Guobadia was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February ... and, shortly after, Porsha shared the following to social media -- "It's disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family."