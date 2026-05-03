'Summer House' Stars Kyle and Carl Pop Up Behind the Scenes at 'SNL'

Kyle Cooke could use some laughs after all of his recent "Summer House" drama -- and laughs are exactly what he got Saturday night at NBC studios in NYC.

Kyle and his fellow "Summer House" star, Carl Radke, showed up together in the waiting area of "Saturday Night Live," where fans of 'SNL' were gathered before the show kicked off.

TMZ obtained footage that captured Kyle and Carl posing for pics with comedian Chanel Omari and PR maven Ali Lasky in a photo booth. The group was in high spirits, grinning and laughing as they captured the moment.

After they were done saying cheese, Kyle and Carl said goodbye to the ladies and scooted off, presumably to watch 'SNL' from the audience. The two did not appear as part of the cast or as guests on last night's show, which was hosted by singer Olivia Rodrigo.

As everyone knows, Kyle had a drama-filled "Summer House" season with his estranged wife, Amanda Batula. The couple announced they were dunzo in January after 4 years of a turbulent marriage.

Amanda then struck up a romance with West Wilson, who is also on "Summer House" and was one of Kyle's best pals. They're still going strong ... even locking lips at a recent New York Yankees game and leaving the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion taping together.