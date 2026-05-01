Ciara Miller Puts 'Summer House' Drama Behind Her, Parties at Guggenheim, on Video

Ciara Miller seems to have put the whole "Summer House" drama in the rearview ... the reality star was seen partying it up at the Guggenheim with other major celebs.

TMZ obtained exclusive video of Ciara dancing, laughing and posing for pics Thursday night at Cultured's CULT100 event at the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan. And did we mention that Ciara looked drop-dead gorgeous?

Check out the clip ... Ciara is just stunning in her form-fitting dress and is clearly having the time of her life. You would never guess she felt betrayed by her close friend, Amanda Batula, who started dating Ciara's ex-boyfriend, West Wilson, during Season 10 of "Summer House."

Back to the Guggenheim ... other A-listers also swooped in to the gala, including Naomi Watts, Lisa Rinna, Keke Palmer, Adam Scott, Sombr, and many more. Naomi and Lisa were all glammed up, and Keke didn't look too shabby herself! Adam and Sombr were also dressed to the nines.