'Summer House' Reunion: Amanda Reveals Who Wrote West Wilson Relationship Announcement

West Wilson and Amanda Batula were grilled at the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion about the joint statement they released confirming their relationship, TMZ has learned.

Our sources say their costars took issue with the statement they shared online in March and were harping about who could have possibly written it for them. Amanda apparently made light of the situation, telling her angry castmates ChatGPT penned the announcement.

And as we told you, the pair left the reunion together ... showing no amount of drama could crack their bond.

The controversial couple was grilled about a bunch more than just their statement announcing their romance at the reunion -- leaked audio revealed the cast held nothing back as they placed West and Amanda in the hot seat about their betrayal.

We told you all about it -- Amanda's former bestie Ciara Miller called her a "snake" for getting with her ex, and Amanda's estranged husband and West's former pal Kyle Cooke appeared to be heard describing the situation as "fraudulent."

TMZ confirmed there is a "full internal investigation" going on at Bravo to get to the bottom of who leaked the audio, while Andy Cohen called it "disgusting and illegal."