West Wilson, Amanda Batula Leave 'Summer House' Reunion Together

West Wilson and Amanda Batula once again showcased their commitment to one another as they exited the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion taping in New York City Thursday night ... hours before the explosive audio from the gathering leaked.

You can see the pair were comfy & cozy in their casual 'fits as they headed out the door and hopped into the same car. The duo was later seen entering the same apartment together.

As you know, their joint departure took place just hours before audio clips leaked of the cast speaking about their controversial relationship. In one clip, Amanda's former bestie Ciara Miller can be heard tearing her apart for dating her ex and seemingly calling her a "snake."

Amanda's estranged husband and West's former pal Kyle Cooke also appeared to weigh in, calling the situation "fraudulent."

TMZ confirmed there is a "full internal investigation" going on regarding the leak ... but no one has been fired -- yet.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen hopped on Threads Friday to discuss the "disrespectful" leak. He slammed ... "People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday, and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this."

Play video content Video: West Wilson Reveals Timeline of Romance with Amanda Batula Show Me Something

Amanda and West confirmed rumors they were dating at the end of March, just over 2 months after Amanda and Kyle revealed they'd be ending their marriage.