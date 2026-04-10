Amanda Batula Apologizes for 'Summer House' Scandal, Says She's 'Truly Sorry'

Amanda Batula says she's sorry about the "Scamanda" of it all ... but she wants to get back to living her life.

She shared a statement on her Instagram story Friday, acknowledging the "Summer House" scandal that's sent social media into a tailspin for the past week and a half.

The Bravolebrity acknowledged she'd "been MIA" since she and West Wilson -- the ex-BF of Amanda's former BFF Ciara Miller -- confirmed they were dating.

She wrote that she's "truly sorry" for disappointing and hurting people, "especially those I know personally."

The reality star noted she's reached out individually to the people she's let down -- most likely Ciara and ex-husband Kyle Cooke, even though she didn't name names -- but she's ready to put the whole thing in her rearview.

Amanda says she's going to get back to living her life "with some sense of normalcy," explaining she's moving on "for the sake of my mental health."

She told her followers the betrayal "still weighs very heavily" on her ... even though she's going to start posting normal content again.