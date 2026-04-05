Lindsay Hubbard Unblocks Carl Radke Amid 'Summer House' Drama

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are back on speaking terms and it took some Bravo drama to make it happen.

The "Summer House" exes reunited for a cheeky Uber Eats ad, poking fun at Amanda Batula and West Wilson's surprise romance and fans immediately noticed something bigger behind the scenes.

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Lindsay revealed in the comments ... she actually unblocked Carl just to make the collab happen ... a pretty major move considering their messy split.

Remember, Carl called off their wedding in 2023, and by early 2025, he confirmed Lindsay had him blocked across social media ever since.

In the ad, the exes lean all the way into the joke with Lindsay handing Carl a tissue as he pretends to cry over Amanda and West dating. At one point she asks ... "Is this soft enough for you?" while holding his hand.

Lindsay even doubled down in the caption, joking ... "Can confirm, Carl is A MESS."

Of course, the ad is riding the wave of major "Summer House" drama ... Amanda and West just confirmed last week they're dating after months of denying anything romantic, despite her recent split from husband Kyle Cooke.