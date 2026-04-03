Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner Stand By Ciara In 'Summer House' Scandal

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"Summer House" star Ciara Miller has the full support of former cast members Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner in the Bravo betrayal that rocked the internet this week.

During Friday's episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast, which recently won Podcast of the Year at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards, the "Summer House" alums sounded off on where they stand on the bombshell news that Amanda Batula -- Ciara's best friend -- was dating West Wilson -- Ciara's ex.

Paige made it clear where her loyalties lie, saying ... "Ciara is our real friend in real life, so we have been talking to her, consoling her, we are behind her 100%."

Hannah noted that her own friendship with Ciara flourished in spite of production trying to pit them against each other, encouraging them to "fight over a man."

Hannah recalled ... "I was supposed to be beefing with her from the second I met her. Like, we should've never had a chance."

She continued ... "And the second I met her, I looked her in the eye and we were like 'I love you.'"

The podcasters didn't go into too much detail about the drama, but mentioned they'd been sleuthing along with the rest of internet.

Paige quipped ... "Why do you think I'm wearing glasses? I've been in the investigation."

Hannah piggybacked on the joke, saying ... "We're like Mary Kate and Ashley in those trench coats. That's us."

Paige praised Ciara as a "strong, intelligent, capable woman," noting that she would never want to speak for her, saying ... "She will speak her truth when it is her time."