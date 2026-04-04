Ciara Miller Steps Out in NYC After Amanda Batula, West Wilson Confirm Romance

Not Hiding in My (Summer) House From the Drama!!!

Ciara Miller's not letting Amanda Batula and West Wilson's controversial romance get her down ... she's putting on a brave face and heading back into the world.

The "Summer House" star stepped out in New York City with a pal Friday afternoon ... keeping it comfy in a white sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. She's even got a grin on her face as she appears to be doing some stretching -- bringing her arms out wide as she wanders down the street.

Her male companion has quite the pointed shirt on -- the red garment is emblazoned with the quote ... "How we love is who we are."

Of course, it's been a week full of shocking revelations for "Summer House" fans ... beginning when Amanda Batula and West Wilson -- Ciara's ex -- admitted they were involved romantically.

Sources then told us the announcement didn't come as a shock to Ciara ... because she actually learned the two were hooking up when she saw a video of them engaged in an intimate act.

Ciara will get a chance to confront Amanda on TV, we've learned ... because our sources say Amanda isn't skipping the "Summer House" reunion -- she's ready to take it on the chin.