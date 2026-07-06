Influencer DreamDoll Bri Dead at 21 After Gunmen Opened Fire on Lamborghini

Influencer DreamDoll Bri -- real name Brianna Johnson -- has died after being shot as she was leaving a party in Florida, TMZ has learned.

Police say the victims were driving a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when shots rang out. According to the Miramar Police Department, the SUV traveled about a block before crashing.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found the Lamborghini had hit stop sign. All three people inside were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition. Police later confirmed the female victim, Brianna, died from her injuries.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said detectives are still trying to determine whether the Lamborghini was followed into the neighborhood by the shooter.

"Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason," said Moss. "We're trying to figure out why" ... adding investigators currently have only limited information about the suspect. It seems they have some profile of the shooter, but they haven't been able to ID him/her.

Brianna had built a large following on social media, where she was best known for her viral track 'Bend Ova,' which became a popular TikTok sound. She had more than 370,000 followers on TikTok and another 85,000 on Instagram.