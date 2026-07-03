Alabama Man Hit With 'Karma' After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend And Dying of Heart Attack

The Alabama man suspected of strangling his girlfriend to death and then dying of an apparent heart attack while disposing of her body got hit with some major "karma," according to the victim's brother.

Last month, Daniel Robbins allegedly murdered Jessica Fold in Chambers County, AL, amid their turbulent relationship, police said. As Robbins dragged Fold's body into the woods, he suddenly keeled over and died from a possible heart attack, cops said.

Fold's brother, Jason Walters, now tells TMZ ... karma caught up with Robbins as his was carrying out his evil deed, adding, "The lord works in mysterious ways."

Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson agrees, telling TMZ ... Robbins was "ultimately tried and judged by the man above," going on to say, "If you're a believer, that's the only way you can look at it."

The sheriff also said Robbins put a lot of emotion into killing his loved one, using his bare hands to squeeze the life out of Fold — and it appears it was just too much for his heart to handle, noting Robbins suffered from heart disease.

Law enforcement is still waiting for the results of an autopsy that will determine Robbins' exact cause of death.

According to Nelson, Chambers County deputies responded to a wooded area on June 10 after two drivers called 911 upon finding an empty pickup truck stopped in the middle of the road. One driver saw what appeared to be two bodies lying in the forest about 15 yards from the road, Nelson said.

The deputies observed Robbins lying dead in a fetal position next to Fold's body in the woods, where he had dragged her from the pickup truck. Nelson said Fold had injuries to her body, and an autopsy revealed she was strangled.