Milania Giudice Posts Red Hot Thirst Traps Amid Family Arrest Drama

Milania Giudice doesn't seem to be sweating her current legal drama ... but she's sure trying to make things hot with her latest thirst traps -- and fiery new red hair!

MG posted a series of smoking snaps in a little black bikini ... lounging poolside without a care in the world -- with the caption, "Redemption Season."

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It would sure seem like Milania is referring to her recent arrest for alleged assault ... which all stemmed from her older sister, Gabriella, calling the police after Milania was allegedly acting erratically.

Play video content Video: Milania Giudice Posts From the Salon

As TMZ reported ... the alleged altercation went down at their mother Teresa's New Jersey mansion ... where MG was allegedly throwing candles and food during a wild outburst that ended with her being arrested.